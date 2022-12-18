Minor Beats Father To Death In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A minor boy beat his father to death at a village under Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dinabandhu Nayak.

According to a source, the incident occurred after Dinabandhu and his wife had a heated argument over some issue. The situation turned ugly after Dinabandhu started beating his wife. Meanwhile, their son, who was watching the whole incident, picked up a piece of iron rod and started thrashing his father. As result Dinabandhu died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took the minor into their custody.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident, said sources.