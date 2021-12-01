Minnal Murali’s Latest Trailer Unveiled!

Mumbai: The makers of the film Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas have unveiled another trailer from the film. The movie is slated to release on December 24.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Tovino wrote: “Adding to whatever you have seen of Minnal Murali so far, here’s a glimpse of my 4th look from the film. This is from one of my most favourite scenes from Minnal and I’m sure it will stay with all of you as well! As an actor it brings me immense happiness to see sheer hardwork and efforts translate to the canvas as these intriguing sequences and visuals. Check out the latest Minnal Murali trailer on @netflix_in YouTube channel and mark your calendar ! Dec 24th it is ! 😊”

In the trailer, Tovino Thomas can be seen in a superhero avatar while people were hurrying to leave the village and the entire land is in chaos.

Minnal Murali stars Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Harisree, Ashokan, Aju Varghese among others. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on December 24, 2021.