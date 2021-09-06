‘Minnal Murali’ coming to Netflix soon! Tovino Thomas to play superhero

Mumbai: Tovino Thomas will be seen playing a superhero in the upcoming Malayalam Netflix film ‘Minnal Murali’.

Tovino will star as the superhero ‘Minnal Murali’, which is a story of an ordinary man-turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers.

The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. Giving fans the chance to meet their new favourite superhero, the film will premiere with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.