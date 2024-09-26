New Delhi: In alignment with the Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalizing Swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) is taking comprehensive preparatory steps to ensure these values are embedded into daily operations.

The guidelines of the campaign have been shared with all organizations and PSUs under the Ministry’s administrative control. Secretary MoPSW has held multiple review meetings with Ministry officials and the heads of all organizations/PSUs to facilitate campaign readiness and target setting.

During the Preparatory Phase (16th September to 30th September 2024), reviews of pending references and physical and electronic files/records are being conducted across MoPSW and its organizations/PSUs to determine the targets to be achieved during the campaign phase, which runs from 2nd October to 31st October 2024. So far, 164 cleanliness campaigns have been planned, and approximately 21,200 physical and electronic files have been identified for review during this period.

In the previous iteration of the campaign, Special Campaign 3.0, the Ministry achieved substantial progress in reducing the backlog of references from Members of Parliament, State Governments, other Ministries, and the public, as well as clearing Parliamentary Assurances. Approximately 2,12,000 files were reviewed, with around 28,000 files weeded out. Additionally, about 1,18,000 e-files were closed, and 36 rules were simplified. The Ministry generated revenue of Rs. 21.25 crore through scrap disposal, freeing up nearly 72,000 sq. ft. of space.

Regular high-level reviews are being conducted within the Ministry to ensure the successful execution of Special Campaign 4.0.