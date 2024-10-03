New Delhi: The Ministry of Mines, along with its field organizations, has actively participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) Campaign 2024, adopting a ‘Whole of Government’ approach and achieving notable success in promoting cleanliness, transforming Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), and recognizing the vital contributions of Safai Mitras.

A total of 510 events were successfully organized, including the transformation of 51 CTUs, where neglected garbage points were cleaned and rejuvenated. These efforts highlight the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness and sustainability across its offices.

In a show of dedication, the Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Secretary (Mines), and other officials visited several Geo-Heritage and Geo-Tourism sites across India to promote and participate in the SHS 2024 campaign.

Under the initiative “Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari,” creative waste-to-art activities were conducted, resulting in unique sculptures, including a standout piece made from aluminium scrap by JNARDDC. To further support Safai Mitras, health camps were organized, and PPE kits and safety gear were distributed to acknowledge their crucial role. The Ministry also collaborated with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and WHO to organize a special TB screening camp for Safai Mitras and other staff, both in Shastri Bhawan and at the field offices of IBM and JNARDDC in Nagpur on 26th September 2024.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the Ministry conducted plantation drives under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative and encouraged public participation through swachhata pledges, slogan writing, and essay competitions. Additionally, 6 reclaimed mine areas were beautified during the campaign, reinforcing the importance of environmental preservation.

On 2nd October, the campaign culminated with Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations across all Ministry offices. At Shastri Bhawan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Sanjay Lohiya, along with senior officers, led a Shramdaan activity, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to cleanliness and public service.

Through these impactful efforts, the Ministry of Mines has significantly contributed to advancing the objectives of Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, fostering a cleaner and greener environment for all.