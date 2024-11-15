New Delhi: The Ministry of Mines has achieved outstanding success in the recently concluded National Learning Week (NLW), a nationwide initiative promoting learning and development through the iGOT portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched NLW on 19th October, 2024, a nine-day program that concluded on 27th October, 2024.

Three of Ministry of Mines’ organizations -Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), and Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) have been felicitated by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh for their exceptional performance during NLW in the valedictory ceremony held by Capacity Building Commission (CBC) on 14th November, 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan.

These three organizations have bagged one award each competing all the central government organizations throughout the nation in achieving “Minimum 4-hour Learning Goal”, a goal set by CBC wherein each employee of any individual organization had to complete at least of 4 hours of iGOT courses during National Learning Week.

Organization Rank Organization’s Category (XL, L, M, S, XS size MDO) Hindustan Copper Ltd. (HCL) 3rd M Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) 1st S Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) 2nd XS

*Organization’s categories as delineated by CBC.

This recognition underscores the Ministry’s commitment towards Mission Karmayogi- a flagship programme of Government of India for training of civil servants, which intends to transform the Civil Services from “Rule Based” to “Role Based” way of functioning and Citizen Centric. Ministry of Mines has been assessed among top performing Ministries by CBC consistently for its exceptional implementation of Mission Karmayogi.