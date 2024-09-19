Bhubaneswar: A regional meeting of eastern States viz. Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh will be held in Bhubaneswar on 20.09.2024 (Friday).

This meeting is being organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India to discuss various issues with a focus on Labour Reforms, eShram-National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), Building and other Construction Workers (BoCW), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and employment generation programmes.

The meeting is part of an ongoing series of regional consultations being held by the Government of India with the States/UTs nationwide, which commenced with the convening of 1st regional meeting with southern States/UTs of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This was followed by 2nd regional meeting with northern States/UTs of Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Rajasthan in Chandigarh. The 3rd regional meeting with western States/UTs of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep was held in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The meeting will be chaired by Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and attended by senior officers of the Governments of India and the States.

Key labour and employment issues, including harmonisation in draft rules framed by States/UTs and Central Government under Labour Codes, issues related to employment data and suggestions on the proposed Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, establishment of e-Shram portal as ‘One-Stop Solution’ for easy access to social security benefits for unorganized workers including migrant workers, expansion of coverage of various Central welfare schemes to BoC Workers, National Career Service (NCS), etc. will be deliberated upon during the meeting.