New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has said that pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs is resolved to create a secure cyberspace in the country.

In a post on the ‘X’ platform, Shri Amit Shah said that the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has taken several steps in this direction. Union Home Minister thanked renowned actor Shri Amitabh Bachchan for his active involvement in accelerating the mission of building a Cyber-Secure Bharat.

Megastar Shri Amitabh Bachchan said in his video message that the increasing cybercrime in the country and the world is a matter of concern. The Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is relentlessly working to curb cybercrime. Shri Bachchan added that he has joined this campaign at the request of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. He said that we should all join together to free the country from this problem. A bit of alertness and precautions can save us from the cybercriminals.