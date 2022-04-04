Ministry Of Culture Implements Schemes To Provide Scholarship To Young Artists

New Delhi: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and development of Northeastern region, G. Kishan Reddy on Monday informed that scholarships are provided under the scheme ‘Scholarship to Young Artists (SYA)’.

The Ministry of Culture is implementing the scheme ‘Scholarship to Young Artists (SYA)’ through the Centre for Cultural Resource and Training (CCRT) in different cultural fields for undergoing advanced training in their respective fields.

In this scheme, a Scholarship of Rs. 5000/- per month is provided to each selected scholar for a period of 02 years in four equal six monthly instalments.