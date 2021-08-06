Ministry Of Civil Aviation Grants Drone Use Permission To Bhubaneswar NISER

Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.

The exemption allows the aerial survey and photogrammetry of centrally protected monuments in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) using drones.

The approved locations for drone operations for the NISER include Raja-Rani Temple, Bhubaneswar &Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar.

This exemption is valid for a period of one year from the date of approval or until further orders, whichever is earlier, and shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the SOP issued by DGCA.

Earlier this month, drone use permission was also granted to the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB), Haryana for data acquisition, mapping, and implementation of a web-based GIS platform for the development of AMRUT cities and property tax survey for Hisar, Panchkula, Ambala urban areas.