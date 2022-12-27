Minister Rohit Pujari Invites MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan For Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is inviting all Chief Ministers of India to attend the prestigious FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from 13th to 29th January, 2023.

On behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Minister Rohit Pujari met the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan this morning at Bhopal and personally handed the invitation of Hon’ble CM Naveen Patnaik apart from various felicitations such as the Hockey India T-shirt and a Silver Ashoka Chakra.

Hon’ble Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan conveyed his thanks and greetings to CM Naveen Patnaik for his invitation and would explore the possibilities of visiting Odisha for the Hockey World Cup.