Minister Prithviraj Harichandan orders high-level inquiry into crane collapse at Cuttack SCB

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Minister for Law, Works and Excise Prithviraj Harichandan Friday night met the three labourers injured after a crane collapsed at the under-construction site on a new building of SCB Medical College & Hospital. Harichandan directed the SCBMCH authorities to provide the best quality medical facilities to all the injured victims.

After inquiring about the cause of the crane collapse incident from the present employees and workers, Minister Harichandan directed the Managing Director of OBCC to conduct a high-level inquiry and find out the actual reason behind the mishap.

The minister mentioned that those found responsible for the incident would face strict punishment as per the law. Also, the minister met the injured workers at the SCB and wished them a speedy recovery.

During the Minister’s visit, local BJP leaders Nayan Kishore Mohanty, Lalatendu Badu, and Sikandar Ali along with OBCC MD J. K. Das, and SCB Superintendent were present.

Three workers were seriously injured after a tower crane suddenly collapsed during the construction work of the new building of AIIMS Plus at Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH).

The injured labourers are Mubarak Parthari Baig (28) of Bihar, Bansidhar Mallik (45) and Dinbandhu Behera (45) from Odisha.

