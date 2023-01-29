Minister Naba Das To Be Cremated With Full State Honour

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to accord full state honour to Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das as a mark of respect to the departed soul, an official statement said.

“National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of funeral at the place where funeral takes place,” the statement added.

The government also decided to restrict official entertainment for three days starting 29, January, a release issued by special secretary to Government (Home,Protocol) said .

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister, Commerce and Transport Minister, Water Resources Minister will pay homage to the mortal remains of Das on behalf of the state government.

Similarly, Jharsuguda SP has been directed to arrange the state honour during the funeral at the cremation site, it added.

Notably, Das died today after being shot at by a police officer in Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district.