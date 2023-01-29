Minister Naba Das Shot At; Prime Accused A Police Officer, Says SDPO

Jharsuguda: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, identified as Gopal Das, opened fire at Minister Naba Das, said Gupteswar Bhoi, SDPO, Brajarajnagar.

The cop fired at least four to five rounds of bullets when the minister stepped out of his car at Gandhi square in Brajrajnagar, as per reports.

The ASI, who was posted at Gandhi Chhak police outpost, used his service revolver in the crime, the SDPO added.

The exact reason behind the crime remains unclear. The accused cop has been nabbed and he is being questioned, said the senior official.

