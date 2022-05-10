Minister inaugurates Sensory Park in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Sensory Park in Sahidnagar area of Bhubaneswar was inaugurated by state Science & Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda on Tuesday.

The park, said to be the first of its kind in the country under Smart City Project is developed over 1368 Sqm. area with project cost of Rs 99 lakh. The design of the park includes infrastructure like pathways, drinking water taps and play equipments for children of special needs.

There are shrubs/trees planted in a disciplined manner in the park, adhering to the accessibility guidelines and safety to the users. Key features of the Sensory Park include provision for children with special needs, play instruments, ramps and facilities like sand pebbles, Reflex O-path, Braille wall and sound instruments for the visually challenged children.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, local MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and BMC officials were present on the occasion.