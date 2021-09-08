Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Visits Power System Control Center Of TPCODL

Bhubaneswar: Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Energy Minister of Odisha, recently visited the Power System Control Center (PSCC) of TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL) in Bhubaneswar. Subhash Singh, MP, Odisha Government, Dr. Charu Patanaik, MLA and Bikram Panda, MLA accompanied the Energy Minister during this visit.

The PSCC is the main center for all the operations of TPCODL 33/11 kV substations. 70 out of the total 90 33/11 kV substations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttak and Puri are controlled from this center. It functions with complete remote monitoring and controls the monitoring of the distribution network for any abnormalities and helps in taking corrective measures within stipulated time frame.

PSCC center also carries out remote management of power supply equipment like breakers/isolators and monitoring operational variances. Additionally, it also provides permission to ground staff to carry out maintenance/breakdown activities after ensuring that the line is safe to work on.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said that, “It was an absolute honour for us to have Shri Dibya Shankar Mishra visit our PSCC and be appreciated by him for our efforts towards the transformation of Odisha Distribution. We will continue to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply in our operational areas through our relentless efforts and various technological innovations.”

Along with briefing about the working of the operations of the center, the dignitaries were also given a live demo of the proactive working on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and the automation part of the center. The demo was given by Mr Chitnis, Head, PSCC in the presence of Mr M Shenbagam, and other senior members.

The Minister appreciated TPCODL for bringing technology in the distribution sector and also advised to enhance the implementation of technology to strengthen the system and improve reliability. TPCODL was further encouraged to enhance the system basis newer and efficient technology. He further complimented TPCODL for their efficient management of full scale remote operations through PSCC thereby ensuring safe operations and paving the way towards operational excellence.