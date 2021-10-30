Minister Compliments Companies For Record Supply Of Coal To Thermal Power Plants
New Delhi: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has expressed happiness in the Coal Ministry’s remarkable achievement of attaining 22 lakh tonne coal dispatch to Thermal Power Plants on Thursday, 28th October, 2021.
In a tweet, the Minister said that out the above quantity, 18 lakh tonne coal has been the contribution of Coal India Ltd (CIL). Congratulating all coal companies for this feat, Minister Shri Joshi urged them to keep increasing coal production and offtake.
Happy to share that total coal dispatch to thermal power plants recorded 22 lakh tonnes on Thursday. Out of this, @CoalIndiaHQ‘s contribution has been 18 lakh tonnes. I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat & urge them to keep increasing production & offtake
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 30, 2021