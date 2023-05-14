Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Inaugurates 1st Annual Conference of TODACON-2023 In Hyderabad

Hyderabad/Bhubaneswar: The 1st Annual Conference of TODACON-2023 organised by the Telangana Odisha Doctors Association in the Conference Hall of AIG Hospital, Hyderabad was inaugurated by Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Minister Food Supply & Consumer Wellfare, Cooperation as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak told that there is a need for solidarity among the people of Odisha , specially the doctors from Odisha who are residing there. It is good that the association provides a common forum for Odia origin doctors and their families to socialize and encourage the rich Odia culture and it’s age-old traditions.

This conference would bring together a multispecialty academic sojourn to share the recent advances in the field of medical sciences in the larger interest of the people specially the poor patients, he said.

Nayak hoped and expected the conference with the participation and deliberation of prominent medicos will help in taking forward the latest development in medical science for better treatment.

Smt Sweta Mohanty , Commissioner Health & FW, Mission Director National Health Mission Telengana graced as Guest of Honor. Among others Dr Nageswar Reddy, Chairman AIG Hospital, Mr P.V.Raju , Vice Chairmam AIG Hospital and Dr G.V Rao Director AIG Hospital , Dr Sunil Swain, President TODACON and other functionaries and members were present.