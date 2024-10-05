New Delhi: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey and several other party members, were detained by the police today while protesting outside the residence of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena. The protest was organized to demand the reinstatement of bus marshals who had recently been terminated.

The protest saw a large gathering of AAP MLAs, ministers, and bus marshals outside the L-G’s residence. The demonstrators were vocal about their grievances, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reneging on its promise to regularize the bus marshals. Minister Bharadwaj stated, “Today, the BJP has betrayed 10,000 bus marshals. Vijender Gupta had assured us that once the resolution was passed by the cabinet, the marshals would be regularized through the L-G”.

The tension between the ruling AAP and the BJP has been escalating over this issue. The AAP leaders claim that the BJP has exposed itself by not fulfilling its commitments, thereby affecting the livelihoods of thousands of bus marshals. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also criticized the BJP, emphasizing that the Delhi government had taken all necessary steps to regularize the bus marshals and that the delay was solely due to the BJP’s inaction.

The police detained the protesters, including Minister Bharadwaj, citing the lack of permission for the demonstration. The situation remains tense as the AAP continues to press for the reinstatement of the bus marshals, highlighting the ongoing political friction in the capital.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related