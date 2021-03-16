Minimizing Credit Card Consolidation Interest

Some 10 years after the Great Recession, the average cost of living of Americans has steadily increased by 19%, with a lot of people turning to credit to help make ends meet. However, the pandemic has now disrupted income flow and many people have been left jobless, with high debts.

As a result of the high accumulation of credit card debts, many debtors are looking for low interest credit card consolidation opportunities.After all, the main advantage of consolidating credit card interest is you’ll pay reduced interest rates. This will enable you to pay off your debts with ease. If the consolidation loan doesn’t lower your interest rates, it’s not worth paying the consolidating fees. The following approaches can help you minimize your credit card consolidation interest.

Credit Card Consolidation Loans

You may qualify for an unsecured loan from a bank, online lender, or a credit union to pay for debts or consolidate credit card interest. Ideally, you’ll pay a lower APR by getting such loans. Credit unions are non-profit lenders that offer flexible loans and reduced interest rates.

Existing clients benefit from rate discounts and larger loan amounts. Some online lenders allow borrowers to prequalify for credit card consolidation loans, giving the customers a clear preview of interest rates, terms, and loan amounts.

Balance Transfer Card

Also known as credit card refinancing, this entails transferring credit card debt to a unique balance transfer credit card that doesn’t charge the borrower interest for a specified promotional period, usually 12 to 18 months. To qualify for these balance transfer cards, you should have a good to excellent credit score, a FICO score of 680 or higher.

A sound balance transfer card shouldn’t charge an annual fee. Nonetheless, some issuers require a one-time balance transfer payment ranging between 3% to 5% of the total debt transferred to the balance transfer card. It would be best if you tried paying your credit card debt balance before the 0% interest intro period elapses.

Home Equity Loan

Also called a home equity line of credit, it’s available to homeowners whose properties are worth more than they owe on them. Home equity loans work like standard credit cards but your house is used as security; thus, these loans charge lower interest rates than balance transfer credit cards and personal loans.

However, if you default on these loan payments, you risk losing your home. Home equity loans often require interest-only payments within the draw period, which is 10 years. However, if you take advantage of that feature you’ll pay more money than the minimum amount to reduce the principal and clear the overall debt. It’s always best to pay off a loan as quickly as possible.

Debt Management Plan

This credit card consolidation technique combines several credit card debts into one monthly payment, which charges reduced interest rates. It suits borrowers who are unable or are struggling to service their credit card debts and particularly those that are not eligible for loans because of their low credit scores.You can access debt management plans in non-profit credit counseling agencies.

To wrap it up

The consolidation option chosen is determined by the amount of debt owed and your credit card score. With that in mind, consolidating credit card debt is notional only if the new interest rate charged is lower than your credit card interest. You also want to be careful to avoid extending the term to the point at which your overall repayment amount will be greater than the sum total of your existing debts.These tips will help you minimize credit card debt consolidation interest payments.