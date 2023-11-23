Mini pick up van overturns in Kalahandi, woman dead, 13 injured

Kalahandi: A woman was killed on the spot and 13 others sustained injuries as a mini pickup van on which they were travelling overturned in Kalahandi district on Thursday.

The incident took place near Kendu Ghat on NH-59, which passes through Madanpur under M Rampur police limits in Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Janani Patra, who hails from Sunagaon village of Kalahandi.

According to reports, the tragic road mishap occurred when the pickup van carrying the people of Sunagaon village turned turtle at Kendu Ghat when they were returning home from M Rampur. The driver of the ill-fated van lost control of the vehicle leading to the overturn.

On being informed, the police team and the fire service personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem and the injured persons have been admitted to the Bhawanipatna hospital. Police have launched an investigation into this road mishap.