Mini Mathur Shares Glimpse From Her Diaries; Says ‘Prioritise Yourself’

New Delhi: Mini Mathur is a fitness enthusiast. She often shares a glimpse of her intense routine in the gym. In a recent post, Mini shared a short video compilation from her gym diaries and gave us a sneak peek of what she was up to in the last three weeks when she took a break from social media.

Sharing the post she wrote: “Took 3 weeks off social media to focus on what’s been holding me back. From lots of places. Is it fear? Is it loss of self-belief? Is it lack of will? Am I ageing? Of course, I am!! But why should I let that dictate how I feel inside and how much I can do with my body.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur)

</>