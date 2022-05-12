Mines Owner Jitu Patnaik Money Laundering Case: ED Seizes Rs 133 Crore Fixed Deposit

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials seized Rs 133 crore fixed deposit from the house of mines owner Jitendra Nath Patnaik (Jitu Patnaik) on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the officials have begun the raids at two places of Patnaik in Bhubaneswar and two places in Joda of Keonjhar district including his house which is situated near the Sai Temple at Joda and his office at Baneikala Chawak and another house in the Surya Nagar area of the State Capital City since 8 am.

It is pertinent to mention that the raids were conducted on the allegation of money laundering against him.