The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, is hosting the 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference on January 20-21, 2025, at Konark.

The two-day event aligns with the vision of “Vikasit Bharat 2047” and will bring together more than 16 State Mining Ministers, including Deputy Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir and the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, along with senior officials from the Central and Odisha Governments.

The conference will be presided over by Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, with Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi gracing the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.

Key Highlights of the Conference

Release of the Report on States’ Best Practices in Mining: Showcasing innovative governance models implemented by states, the report aims to improve efficiency and transparency in mining practices. Launch of the Mining Tenement System (MTS) Module: A landmark step towards digital governance, this module will streamline mining operations and enhance accountability. Handing Over of Sanction Letters to Startups: Selected startups will receive sanction letters under initiatives promoting innovation in sustainable mining practices. Handing Over of Geological Memoranda (GMs) and Geological Reports (GRs): Comprehensive data will be provided to the Ministry of Mines and states, boosting exploration activities. Transfer of Critical Mineral Block GRs by Chhattisgarh: GRs of critical mineral blocks will be handed over to the Ministry of Mines, supporting India’s self-reliance in critical minerals. Awards to the Best-Performing States: States excelling in mineral auctions and mining reforms will be honoured for their outstanding contributions. Launch of the 5th Tranche of Critical Mineral Blocks: The launch aims to accelerate exploration and attract private sector investment in critical minerals, reducing import dependency.

Focus Areas of the Conference

The conference will provide a platform for State Mining Ministers, senior government officials, and stakeholders to discuss critical mining sector strategies. Officers from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, DGMS, and Railways will be making presentations on key issues in the mining sector, such as safety, sustainability, environmental concerns, and transportation challenges. The focus will be on fostering collaboration to ensure efficient, safe, and eco-friendly mining operations nationwide. These deliberations aim to strengthen India’s mining ecosystem in line with sustainable development goals.

The 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference underscores the Ministry’s commitment to building a transparent, sustainable, and efficient mining ecosystem. This initiative aims to unlock the potential of India’s mineral wealth and contribute to the nation’s development under the vision of “Vikasit Bharat 2047.”