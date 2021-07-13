Mimi Trailer Out! Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Surrogacy Drama is Mix Of Emotions

Mumbai: The makers of Mimi have finally released the trailer of the film. After working together in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi have reunited for the movie.

The film’s trailer tells the story of Kriti’s character, Mimi, who becomes a surrogate for a foreign couple. Tripathi’s character, Jai, convinces Mimi to take up the couple’s offer but its then revealed that they’ve decided they don’t want the child.

The film touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.

Putting the trailer simply, Mimi has an abundance of laughter moments as well as it will give users an emotional ride.