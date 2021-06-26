Mimi Chakraborty Jabbed At ‘Fake’ COVID-19 Vaccine Camp, Falls Ill

Kolkata: Days after taking vaccine shot at ‘fake’ COVID-19 vaccine camp here, Trinamool Congress member of Parliament (MP) Mimi Chakraborty has now taken seriously ill.

The actor was ‘vaccinated’ four days ago at a camp organised in the city’s Kasba area, soon after which she became suspicious of the process and informed the police about the same.

Earlier, the Parliamentarian had taken to her social media handle to assure people that the vaccines, albeit fake, were not harmful. Chakraborty informed that the vials being used at the camp have been sent to the lab for testing and results are expected in the next 4-5 days.