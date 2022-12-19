Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoicing: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup while claiming that the World Cup final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the World Cup final, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!@alferdez”

Modi also congratulated France for their “spirited performance”.

He said, “Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the FIFA World Cup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals.”

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalties after the match could not be decided in extra time. A Kylian Mbappe masterclass stopped Lionel Messi’s brilliance in the 120 minutes of the game, but Emi Martinez proved to be the point of difference between the two sides in the shootout. All Argentina players converted their shots, but France’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman failed to convert their chances.