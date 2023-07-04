“Millets Steal the Show in Rourkela: Odisha Millet Mission Creates Buzz with Entertaining Event!!”

Rourkela: The Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) made a visit to Rourkela, leaving a memorable impression on the local residents. The “Know about Odisha’s Millet” event was held at the Pluton Shopping Mall in Rourkela, Sundargarh district, on July 1st and 2nd.

The event was inaugurated by the District’s Chief Agriculture Officer, with the primary aim of raising awareness about millets among the community. ATMA PD Sundargarh and District Agriculture officers were some of the other esteemed guests present at the event.

The event commenced with the hosts introducing the Odisha Millets Mission and explaining its purpose to the audience. Following a series of local performances that captivated the crowd, a humorous comedy skit shed light on the prevalence of unhealthy eating habits in a relatable manner. During the event, Jeebanjyoti, an active women’s self-help group, prepared and distributed various millet-based sweets and cookies to the shoppers in the building.

Renowned TV and film comedian Sujit Kumar Jena, along with Chandini and Dolly, brought laughter to the venue, while renowned singer Kuldeep created an unforgettable evening of entertainment. With captivating Odia and Hindi melodies, the event generated a vibrant atmosphere that kept the audience entertained and dancing throughout.

To maintain high levels of excitement, the Odisha Millets Mission planned a variety of quirky and competitive games that kept participants on the edge of their seats. Winners of these thrilling contests had the chance to receive exciting surprises and gift hampers, enhancing the overall sense of anticipation and enjoyment.

OMM, a flagship initiative of the Odisha state government, has been employing innovative and exciting approaches to promote the consumption of millets in the state. As part of these efforts, a series of entertaining events called “Know about Odisha’s Millet” is being organized in the top 20 cities of Odisha.

These innovative efforts by the Odisha government have established a potent platform. Regional events like this not only capture the attention of a wide audience but also have the potential to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the state.