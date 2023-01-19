MILLET-ARY An Initiative For Promoting Millet Launched

Bhubaneswar: Millet Magic Foundation and World Trade Center Bhubaneswar organized a curtain raiser for the Advanced Agriculture Conclave 2023 scheduled to be organized on February 2 at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar.

The curtain raiser witnessed launch of “”MILLET-ARY” a platform for welcoming International Year of Millet.

“MILLET-ARY” will be a common platform for all the stake holders to connect for the said purpose of promoting millets. The fleet intends to work yearlong to create a complete value chain for 100 FPO and stakeholders of Millet and provide them with whatever help needed.

“MILLET-ARY” will have advisors – Government bodies, Scientists, Financial experts, Agriculturists, Marketers, Logistic solution providers, Compliance experts etc. from stakeholders such as APEDA, OUAT, Odisha Millet Mission, Micro Finance bodies, Department of Agriculture Government of Odisha

“MILLET-ARY” will be a solution to every requirement for creation of value chain for millet. It will be like Yellow Pages, you raise a query and “MILLET-ARY” provides a solution by linking to the right platform.