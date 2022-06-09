Miller, Rassie Van Der Dussen Heroic Pulled Off Heist To Chase 212 Vs India

New Delhi: Though India set a victory target of 212 runs for South Africa, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen’s heroic innings converted into an ecstatic win at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Miller had brought up his half-century in the 15th over of the innings while van der Dussen brought up the milestone in the 17th over.

While Miller scored 64, van der Dussen a brilliant knock of 75, clearing the way for five bal before win

Earlier, Dwaine Pretorius scored a quickfire 29 but his innings was cut short by Harshal Patel in the 6th over of the innings and hence the visitors lost two wickets inside the powerplay in their chase of 212.

Put in to bat, the hosts amassed a formidable 211 for the loss of four wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

For India opener, Ishan Kishan made a quick fire of 76 runs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 balls.

Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings.

Earlier, Proteus won the toss and was elected to field.

The two teams will play subsequent matches in Cuttack on 12th, Visakhapatnam on 14th, Rajkot on 17th, and the last one in Bengaluru on 19th of this month.