Miller, Pandya take debutant Gujarat Titans to IPL final, beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets

Mumbai: David Miller hit three effortless sixes which looked like action replays as Gujarat Titans, under their inspirational skipper Hardik Pandya, made a mockery of all the odds to reach the final of IPL-15 with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

On a track that was two-paced, Royals rode on Jos Buttler’s 56-ball-89 to post 188 for six in 20 overs, which seemed like a winning total considering the pressure of the occasion.

But Pandya (40 no off 27 balls) and Miller (68* off 38 balls) added 106 runs in exactly 10 overs to seal the deal with three balls to spare.

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.