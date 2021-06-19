Milkha Singh’s Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours

Chandigarh: Marking the end of an era of Indian sports, legendary sprinter Milkha Singh was cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh on Saturday. His son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh lit the funeral pyre.

In the presence of his family members and several dignitaries, including sports minister Kiren Rijiju, A police contingent reversed arms and sounded the last post in the sprinter’s honour.

Milkha was also given a gun salute.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Haryana’s Sports Minister Sandeep Singh were among the other dignitaries who attended the last rites.

Prof Jagat Ram, Director of PGIMER where Milkha was admitted, was also present.

The Punjab government had declared a one-day state mourning and a holiday as a mark of respect to the legend.