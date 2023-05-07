Militant associate arrested with 5-6 Kg IED in Pulwama, major tragedy averted

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have averted major tragedy by arresting a militant associate along with 5 Kg Improvised Explosive Device in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Kashmir zone police in a Tweet, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) informed that based on the disclosure of apprehended militant associate 5-6 Kg IED was recovered, thereby a major tragedy was averted.

Police said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.