Milind Soman To Play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw In Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

New Delhi: Actor Milind Soman will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial Emergency.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana also unveiled Milind’s first look from the film.

Sharing the post, Kangana captioned it, “Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency.” Reacting to the post, actor Anupam Kher commented, “Brilliant.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had revealed the first looks of several characters from the film.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, the movie is written and directed by Kangana. Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The team has commenced the filming of the project. This marks Kangana’s first solo directorial.