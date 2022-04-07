Milind Soman Shares His Fitness Mantra: Says ‘Regularity Of Natural Movement And Moderation’

Mumbai: Fitness enthusiast and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman who is quite active in social media, has recently shared his daily fitness mantra.

Milind took to Instagram and share a picture of himself. Sharing the picture he wrote, The keys to minimizing the risk of injury are regularity of natural movement and moderation 🙂 i dont run every day, but I exercise for 15-20min every single day, so that I can do whatever I want without getting injured 🙂 as you grow older, you naturally get weaker, and the only way to avoid getting weaker is regular, moderate exercise of basic faculties like strength and mobility. In my opinion, the best exercise for overall health and fitness is the Surya namaskar – it can be as easy or difficult as you make it, and can help you to strengthen parts of your body that are inherently weak. The basic objectives of exercise are :

good blood circulation and being able to move and use your body the way you want.”

Check Out The Post Below:

On the work front, Supermodel Milind Soman has appeared in the films Chef and Bajirao Mastani among others.