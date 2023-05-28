Mild Tremors Felt In Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11:20 am, seismologists said.

“The tremors were mild. I felt a jolt as the tremors lasted for a couple of seconds,” said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh.

On the night of March 21, strong tremors had jolted most parts of Punjab and Haryana after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, causing people to rush out of buildings.