Mild Earthquake Jolts Parts Of Odisha; No Damage Reported

Bhubaneswar: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook parts of Gajapti district on Wednesday, the Meteorological Centre here said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property. The tremor occurred at 9.46 AM at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.

The epicentre of the quake was about 277 kilometres from Bhubaneswar. The tremor triggered by the earthquake was felt in Parlakhemundi town and other parts of Gajapati district.

It was also felt at Taptapani, a tourist town in neighbouring Ganjam district, an IMD official said.