Milagu Kashayam Recipe, Must Try This Immunity Booster Drink

Bhubaneswar: Milagu Kashayam or Pepper Kashayam is a natural home remedy for relief from cough and cold. It is a healthy and immunity-boosting drink and easy to make and can be prepared in just 20 minutes. Pepper Kashayam is made using Black Peppercorn, Tulsi, Palm Sugar, and Water. First, the Black Peppercorns are dry-roasted and then broke down into small powder using a Mortar and Pestle.

Ingredients:

Black Peppercorn – ¼ cup

Tulsi (Basil) – 10 nos

Palm Sugar – 2 tbsp

Water – 2 cups

How to make Milagu Kashayam: