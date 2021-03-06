Milagu Kashayam Recipe, Must Try This Immunity Booster Drink
Bhubaneswar: Milagu Kashayam or Pepper Kashayam is a natural home remedy for relief from cough and cold. It is a healthy and immunity-boosting drink and easy to make and can be prepared in just 20 minutes. Pepper Kashayam is made using Black Peppercorn, Tulsi, Palm Sugar, and Water. First, the Black Peppercorns are dry-roasted and then broke down into small powder using a Mortar and Pestle.
Ingredients:
- Black Peppercorn – ¼ cup
- Tulsi (Basil) – 10 nos
- Palm Sugar – 2 tbsp
- Water – 2 cups
How to make Milagu Kashayam:
- Add the black peppercorns in a pan and dry roast it till it sputters.
- Using a mortar and pestle broke the roasted black peppercorns into small pieces.
- In a saucepan, add 2 cups of water.
- Add the broken black peppercorns, tulsi, Palm sugar and mix well.
- Simmer for 15 mins on medium flame.
- Strain the kashayam using a strainer.