Mika Singh Appeals Bombay HC To Quash 2006 ‘Kissing Case’ Against Rakhi Sawant

New Delhi: Singer Mika Singh has filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court to dismiss an old lawsuit alleging that he forcefully kissed actress Rakhi Sawant 17 years ago. A video of the singer kissing Rakhi Sawant forcibly went viral, generating controversy around.

On Monday, a division bench comprised of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik heard the singer’s petition, which argued that the 2006 case may be invalidated since the accused and complainant had peacefully settled their dispute.

With Sawant’s consent, Singh claimed that they had reconciled their disagreements and moved to have the FIR dismissed.

In 2006, Rakhi Sawant attended Mika Singh’s birthday party. The singer reportedly requested guests to refrain from smearing cake all over his face. But Rakhi did that. To “teach her a lesson,” he grabbed Rakhi by the face and forced her to kiss him. She was stunned for a moment before she could even respond.

In 2018, Rakhi Sawant said that it became impossible to shoot a kissing scene on television because she was constantly reminded of the event.

Meanwhile, Rakhi got married to Adil Khan Durrani in 2022 and they kept the marriage a secret at Adil’s request. The businessman first refuted the rumours when Rakhi announced their marriage earlier this year, but later accepted it. She is currently fighting a legal battle against her estranged husband.