Mihir Das Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

By PragativadiNews
Cuttack: Ollywood actor Mihir Das was laid to rest with full state honours at Satichaura crematorium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

According to reports, Das was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was under medication for the past few years. He was admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack after his health condition became critical and was put on ventilator support.

However, the actor lost his battle against kidney failure while undergoing treatment.

A veteran actor for more than three decades, he received the Best Actor award from the state government for his performance in movies Laxmi Protima in 1998 and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni in 2005.

