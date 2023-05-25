MiG-29K Jet Makes Maiden Night Landing On INS Vikrant I WATCH

In yet another impressive feat, the Indian Navy successfully landed a MiG-29K fighter aircraft on the domestically-built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The carrier experienced its inaugural nocturnal landing of a MiG-29K.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Navy stated: “Indian Navy achieves another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. This is indicative of Navy’s impetus towards Aatma nirbhar bharat.”

“This challenging night landing trial demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the Naval pilots,” the Navy further stated.

The achievement was duly acknowledged by Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, who also commended the Indian Navy.

“Congratulations to the Indian Navy for successfully undertaking the maiden night landing trials of MiG-29K on #INSVikrant. This remarkable achievement is a testimony to the skills, perseverance and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and Naval pilots. Kudos to them,” Singh tweeted.

Before this feat, the Tejas Naval version had also effectively landed on INS Vikrant.