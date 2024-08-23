Middle earth Meets Modern Marvel: The Lord of the Rings Cast, Creators Shine at Gardens by the Bay

In a captivating blend of fantasy and modernity, the iconic Gardens by the Bay in Singapore served as a stunning backdrop for a memorable event as the cast and creators of Prime Video’s highly anticipated series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power paid a visit to the iconic landmark.

This memorable visit highlighted the intersection of the mythical world of Middle-earth with the contemporary marvel of Singapore’s gardens, offering a unique juxtaposition of fantasy and real-world beauty.

The prominent figures captured in this moment include the talented actors from the series: Charlie Vickers, known for his role as Halbrand; Charles Edwards, who plays the character of Celebrimbor; Tyroe Muhafiddin, portraying Theo; Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir; Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot; Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow; and Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel, showrunner JD Payne and director Charlotte Brandstorm.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The first season of The Rings of Power has been an unprecedented success, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 32 billion minutes streamed. The highly anticipated series attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video, and also debuted as the No. 1 show on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend. The show has driven more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date. The season finale also created a global cultural moment, with multiple series-themed hashtags, including #TheRingsofPower and others, trending in 27 countries across Twitter for over 426 cumulative hours throughout the weekend.

All eight first-season episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in multiple languages.