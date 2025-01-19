The Mid-Winter Waterfowl Census 2025 has once again brought the focus back on Odisha’s vital wetlands, showcasing their extraordinary biodiversity and essential role as wintering grounds for waterfowl.

For the first time, the census was conducted across the entire state, highlighting Odisha’s steadfast commitment to wildlife conservation. Chilika, Bhitarkanika, and Hirakud stand out as the state’s most significant wetlands, hosting large numbers of migratory birds that make these areas their wintering home.

One of the highlight was the sighting during of the Great Bittern at Gahirmatha during the census.

Mid-Winter Waterfowl Census 2025: In Pics

Meticulous Execution of the Census

The census was carried out with precision, dividing each wetland into strategic sectors to ensure comprehensive coverage. Over 200 dedicated participants, including forest staff, ornithologists, researchers, and trained volunteers, meticulously surveyed the wetlands using spotting scopes, binoculars, and data sheets to ensure the accurate identification and counting of birds.

Key Highlights from Each Wetland

Chilika Lagoon was strategically divided into 21 segments/units. 02 units covered the lagoon by road and 19 units conducted the survey by boat.

Total Bird Count: An impressive 11,27,228 birds from 196 species were recorded across the Chilika Lagoon and Mangalajodi Wetlands, compared to last year’s census of 11,37,759 birds from 187 species.

Given the fluctuating weather conditions and elevated water levels at Nalabana this year, it is reassuring to note that the slight variation in bird populations, compared to last year, remains within expected levels, with an increase of 9 species.

Bird Count Breakdown: The surveyors recorded 10,87,226 migratory birds from 109 species. The number of Resident birds totalled 40,002 birds across 87 species.

Nalabana Sanctuary: Nalabana Sanctuary remains a key hotspot, with 92 species and 3,43,226 birds, underlining its importance in sustaining a rich birdlife ecosystem.

Hirakud Reservoir

Total Bird Count: Hirakud Reservoir recorded 3,77,732 birds from 122 species compared to last years recorded figure of 3,42,345 birds from 113 species.

Survey Coverage: The reservoir, spanning 700 sq km, was divided into 21 sectors, with 32 teams and 70 participants conducting the survey. This collaborative effort resulted in an extensive understanding of the bird populations within the reservoir.

Bhitarkanika National Park

Total Bird Count: A total of 1,51,614 birds from 118 species were recorded compared to last years figures of 1,51,421 birds from 121 species.

Top Species: The Lesser Whistling Duck (44,825) and Northern Pintail (18,776) were the most populous species observed.

Paradeep Gypsum Pond Area: This area emerged as a critical hotspot for bird congregations, adding to Bhitarkanika’s reputation as an ecologically significant area.

Celebrating Odisha’s Biodiversity

The Mid-Winter Waterfowl Census 2025 is not just a bird count, but a celebration of Odisha’s natural heritage. With over 15 lakh birds recorded and more than 200 species identified across the state’s wetlands, the census reaffirms Odisha’s vital role in the preservation of migratory and resident bird species.

The data gathered will prove invaluable in shaping future conservation efforts.

The Odisha State Wildlife Organisation remains steadfast in its efforts to protect and preserve these vital ecosystems, ensuring they continue to thrive for generations to come.