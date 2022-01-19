Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in $68.7 billion all-cash deal

New York: Microsoft is acquiring Activision, the troubled publisher of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Diablo. The deal will value Activision at $68.7 billion, far in excess of the $26 billion Microsoft paid to acquire LinkedIn in 2016. It’s Microsoft’s biggest push into gaming, and the company says it will be the “third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony” once the deal closes.

The price means Microsoft will pay $95 per share for Activision. Activision’s stock ended the day up more than 25%, closing at $82.31 per share on Tuesday. Microsoft’s shares closed down more than 2%. This would be Microsoft’s largest acquisition to date, followed by its purchase of LinkedIn in 2016 for $26.2 billion.

Activision, which is known for popular games such as Call of Duty and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, has been mired in controversy for the last several months after reports of sexual misconduct and harassment among the company’s executives. On Monday, Activision said it fired dozens of executives following an investigation.

Microsoft said it expects to close the deal in its fiscal 2023. However, U.S. regulators have signaled they will be far more aggressive in evaluating large acquisitions, especially in the tech industry, so there’s a chance the deal dies under government review.