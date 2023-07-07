Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari Steps Down To “Pursue Other Interests”

Mumbai: Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has quit the company, the media reported on Friday. Maheshwari will leave the tech giant to “pursue other interests”.

Maheshwari’s exit from Microsoft comes at a time when the company is reshuffling its top executives. A company spokesperson has confirmed that he has chosen to depart from Microsoft to pursue a role outside Microsoft, says a report by Moneycontrol. The tech giant has also expressed gratitude for his contribution to Microsoft’s business in the country.

It is being said that Puneet Chandok, the former head of Amazon Web Services (AWS) India, would be joining Microsoft India in the near future. Chandok was the India and South Asia Head of retail behemoth Amazon’s cloud division, AWS has resigned with effect from August 31, news agency Reuters reported last month.

Microsoft’s Chief Operating Officer, Irina Ghose has been appointed as the MD of India and Sashi Sreedharan, the MD, has been elevated to a more senior position.

Maheshwari’s past stints were as a President at Honeywell India, and Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company. Maheshwari had joined Microsoft in 2016.

Maheshwari is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). He has specialised in electrical and electronic engineering. He has also obtained a Master of Science degree from BITS, Pilani. Furthermore, Maheshwari pursued his studies at the esteemed Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

To recall, earlier in May, IT industry’s apex trade body Nasscom announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India as its chairperson for 2023-24. Nasscom also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its Vice Chairperson for the same time frame.