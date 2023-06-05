Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users worldwide, Here’s what the company said

Microsoft 365 suite, which includes Word and Excel, was down for more than 15,000 users, outage tracking website Downdetector shows.

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year, reports news agency Reuters. The issue looks to be global.

At the time of writing, Downdetector suggests that there are nearly 800 outage reports related to Microsoft 365 in India. About 91% of the problems are reported on Outlook, 7% on Microsoft Exchange and 2% on Sharepoint.

According to Microsoft 365 Status, the official Microsoft account for updates on certain Microsoft 365 service incidents, the company is investigating the issue.

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web. Further details can be found under EX571516 in the admin centre,” it said in a tweet.

“We’re reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue. Additional information can be found in the admin centre under EX571516,” it added.

We’ve identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. We’re providing full impact details and updates for those services via MO571683. Updates pertaining to Exchange and Outlook on the web will continue to be provided via EX571516.

We’ve reverted the update and telemetry shows service improvement. We’re continuing to monitor the service to ensure recovery and performing actions to address any residual impact. Further information can be found under EX571516 and MO571683 in the admin center.

We’ve confirmed recovery for affected Microsoft 365 services and will continue to monitor the services to ensure performance stability. Further information can be found under EX571516 and MO571683 in the admin center, the company said in a series of tweets recently.

Several users claim that the Outlook desktop stopped working for them. The affected people include both Windows and macOS users. People say that they are unable to send emails.