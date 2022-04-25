Micromax To Launch New Smartphone On April 26

New Delhi: Homegrown tech giant Micromax on Sunday announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone, IN2c, for its users in the country on April 26.

The official Twitter handle of the company posted a picture of the smartphone with the launch date mentioned in it on the microblogging site Twitter and also asked users “are you ready to be smart?”.

Take A Look:

Kya aap taiyaar hai Smart banne ke liye? Jald aa raha hai #IN2c, India ko smart banane ke liye. 26.04.2022 #AbIndiaBanegaSmart #INMobiles @Flipkart Know more: https://t.co/uxbJHR17EM pic.twitter.com/G1eUKmQPeG — IN by Micromax – IN 2c (@Micromax__India) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a Flipkart landing page revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the UNISOC T610 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery. And, the device will be available in Silver and Brown colour options.

Ab hoga India hang free. Smart banne ke liye taiyaar hojao. Jald aa raha hai. 26.04.2022 #AbIndiaBanegaSmart #INMobiles pic.twitter.com/vsZyFPnWPn — IN by Micromax – IN 2c (@Micromax__India) April 25, 2022

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 420 nits of brightness, and an 89 per cent screen space.

Ek din mein hoga India bade screen wale. Smart banne ke liye taiyaar hojao. Jald aa raha hai. 26.04.2022 #AbIndiaBanegaSmart #INMobiles pic.twitter.com/29w0EpjsHB — IN by Micromax – IN 2c (@Micromax__India) April 25, 2022

