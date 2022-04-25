Micromax
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone On April 26

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Homegrown tech giant  Micromax on Sunday announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone, IN2c, for its users in the country on April 26.

The official Twitter handle of the company posted a picture of the smartphone with the launch date mentioned in it on the microblogging site Twitter and also asked users “are you ready to be smart?”.

Take A Look:

Meanwhile, a Flipkart landing page revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the UNISOC T610 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery. And, the device will be available in Silver and Brown colour options.

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 420 nits of brightness, and an 89 per cent screen space.

