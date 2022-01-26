Micromax In Note 2 Launched In India With 30W Fast Charging 

New Delhi: Micromax In Note 2 was launched in India. The latest phone comes with quad rear cameras and is equipped with a 20:9 AMOLED display that has a hole-punch design. The Micromax In Note 2 will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Motorola Moto G31, and the Realme 8i.

Micromax In Note 2 price in India. Micromax In Note 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,490 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone offers two colour that including Black and Brown (Oak). It will go on sale through Flipkart and the Micromaxinfo.com website starting 12 pm on January 30.

As an introductory offer, the Micromax In Note 2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,490 for a limited period.

Micromax In Note 2 specifications

Talking about the specification, Micromax In Note 2 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 550 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, there is the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Micromax In Note 2 comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Micromax In Note 2 offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.