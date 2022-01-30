Micromax In Note 2 Goes On Sale In India For The First Time: Details Here

New Delhi: Micromax In Note 2 is now going on sale in the nation for the first time immediately. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of onboard storage. Micromax In Note 2 runs Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Micromax In Note 2 value in India, sale presents

The newly launched Micromax In Note 2 will go on sale in India immediately for the first time immediately at 12pm IST. Micromax In Note 2 is priced at Rs. 13,490 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Micromax is providing the smartphone in Black and Brown (Oak) color choices. It is obtainable to buy by way of the firm’s official website in addition to Flipkart.

As an introductory supply, Micromax In Note 2 is being supplied at a reduced value of Rs. 12,490 for a restricted interval. Alongside, Flipkart is providing prospects 10 p.c off on Citibank playing cards in addition to a 5 p.c cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit playing cards.

Micromax In Note 2 specs, options

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In Note 2 runs Android 11. It sports activities a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED show with a 20:9 facet ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus safety. Under the hood, it encompasses a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB of onboard storage could be expanded by way of microSD card (as much as 256GB).

In terms of optics, Micromax In Note 2 encompasses a quad rear digicam setup with a 48-megapixel major sensor. It additionally has a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the entrance, it has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity choices embrace 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The cellphone additionally has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Micromax In Note 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery that helps 30W quick charging. The battery is touted to get 50 p.c charged in 25 minutes when utilizing an appropriate charger. It measures 159.9×74.3×8.34mm and weighs 205 grams.