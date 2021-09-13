Micromax In Note 1 Pro To Launch In September 

New Delhi: Micromax is reportedly working on a smartphone rumoured to be known as Micromax In Note 1 Pro. The smartphone is the success of Micromax In Note which was debuted last year in India as a ‘made in India’ smartphone to take on international brands, like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and more, which dominate the Indian phone market. Micromax is yet to confirm the development of the phone, though the company had previously promised its expansion in the country.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the new Micromax smartphone is likely to launch in September. This new smartphone, in all likelihood, may be called the Micromax In Note 1 Pro. The tipster suggests that the phone may launch as soon as the end of this month. Micromax has made no announcements regarding the launch of a new phone in the ‘In’ series.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench, further attesting to the claims of an imminent launch. The phone is listed on the benchmarking site with the model number E7748 and it leaks key specifications of the phone. The handset is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek MT6785 SoC, which could be the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. In addition, Micromax In Note 1 Pro is listed to pack 4GB RAM and run on the dated Android 10 operating system. On Geekbench, Micromax In Note 1 Pro achieved a single-core score of 519 and a multi-core score of 1,673. It is likely that Micromax will launch the phone with Android 11 software in the market.

These specifications suggest that Micromax In Note 1 Pro may be a mid-range device with slightly upgraded specifications than Micromax In Note 1. To recall, Micromax In Note 1 was launched with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, and a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 128GB internal storage, and a 3.5mm audio jack.